4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 98,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 328,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

