James E. Apostolides Sells 3,195 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,244,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

