Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCAAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
