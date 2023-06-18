Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Shares Down 2.7%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 33,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Gratomic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

