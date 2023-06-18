SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.11. 42,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 13,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

SEEK Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

