The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.