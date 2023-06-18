The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 602,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

