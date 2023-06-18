Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of IKNA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
