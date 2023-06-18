Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expands By 19.3%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

