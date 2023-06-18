Short Interest in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Rises By 19.2%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,063,342 shares of company stock worth $44,987,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

