Reviewing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.23 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Diageo $19.43 billion 5.03 $4.32 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -51.02% -40.26% -17.20% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 2 2 1 0 1.80 Diageo 1 8 2 0 2.09

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 246.61%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Diageo beats Vintage Wine Estates on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

