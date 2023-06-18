Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Financial Analysis

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 26.29% N/A N/A MVB Financial 13.30% 5.73% 0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.33%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Commercial National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and MVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $25.63 million 1.39 $8.08 million $1.63 5.52 MVB Financial $164.25 million 1.74 $15.05 million $1.81 12.42

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

