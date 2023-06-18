DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

