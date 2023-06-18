Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

PAYX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

