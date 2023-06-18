Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.84 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $205.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

