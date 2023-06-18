Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,321.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,464.93.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

