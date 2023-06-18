Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,209,000 after buying an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ARE opened at $115.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

