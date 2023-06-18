The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

