Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 753 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.09.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.