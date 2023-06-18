Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 236 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
