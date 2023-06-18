Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $202.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

