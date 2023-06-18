Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 388 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $341.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $496.37. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

