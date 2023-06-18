Head-To-Head Comparison: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) vs. Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Scor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 17.44 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Scor $20.79 billion 0.24 -$317.19 million $0.06 43.84

Analyst Ratings

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor.

This is a summary of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Scor 1 2 6 0 2.56

Scor has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 822.05%. Given Scor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scor is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -2,588.71% -158.87% Scor 0.57% 1.76% 0.19%

Summary

Scor beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Scor

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.