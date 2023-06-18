Head to Head Comparison: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) vs. Its Rivals

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1095 2717 2970 113 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $26.63 billion $590.17 million 193.40

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.31% 9.17% 3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon rivals beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.