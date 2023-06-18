Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 588 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

