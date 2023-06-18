Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 655 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $155.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

