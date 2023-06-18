Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

COF stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

