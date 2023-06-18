Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 788 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

