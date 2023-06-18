Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,050 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.



