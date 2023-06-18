Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 5,625 Shares of NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of NightShares 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:NIWM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 5.15% of NightShares 2000 ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in NightShares 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,593,000.

NightShares 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NightShares 2000 ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. NightShares 2000 ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.52.

About NightShares 2000 ETF

The NightShares 2000 ETF (NIWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims for capital appreciation through overnight exposure to small-cap US stocks. The fund allocates assets through a combination of stocks, US Treasurys, and futures contracts or total return swaps.

