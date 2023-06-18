17,561 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $265,843,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

