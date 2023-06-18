Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK opened at $2.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

