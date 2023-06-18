Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.