Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
