Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

