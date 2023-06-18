Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $235,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

NetApp Trading Up 0.8 %

NTAP opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

