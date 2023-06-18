Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 3,610 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $78.78.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.