Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $206,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

