Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

