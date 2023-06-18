Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

