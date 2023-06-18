Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 357 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 103,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

