Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,455,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.