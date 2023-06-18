Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

