Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 781 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

SPYX opened at $35.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

