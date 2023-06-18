3,648 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

