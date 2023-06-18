Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $369.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $377.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.71.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

