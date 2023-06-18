Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.81 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

