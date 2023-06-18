InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,424 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

