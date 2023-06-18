Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,218 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

