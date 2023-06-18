Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $211,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.