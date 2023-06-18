Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

